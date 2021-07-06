Arjun Kapoor on relationship with Malaika Arora: I try and keep a respectful boundary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have always been private about their relationship. While the duo has announced their relationship and has been spotted together many times in public, they don't frequently talk about it. Arjun Kapoor had earlier said that it's all about respecting the boundaries and not attracting unnecessary attention. Recently, while talking to Film Companion, the Gunde actor said that since kids are affected, it is important to draw a line.

Arjun Kapoor said, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

"I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face," he added.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has the films "Ek Villain Returns" and "Bhoot Police" in the pipeline. He shared his look in the forthcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police on Monday. Arjun plays a character named Chiraunji. In the photo, the actor wears a dark outfit and holds a burning torch. He wears a chain with pendant around his neck and rings on his fingers.

"Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," he wrote as caption.

The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features actors Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.