Arjun Kapoor, on birthday, shares lovey-dovey pictures with beau Malaika Arora from Paris. Seen yet?

It's Arjun Kapoor's birthday today and we can't help but gush over the actor's recent pictures with his ladylove Malaika Arora. The 'Ishaqzaade' actor gave real couple goals as he shared some serene pictures with his girlfriend, all the way from Paris. "Eiffel good... I knew I would..." captioned Arjun on Instagram. The power couple looked so-in-love as Malaika acted coy and hid behind her beau, Arjun with a smile on her face. Arjun also flashed a grin, wearing a chic black cap. In the second picture, Malaika seemed to inch closer to Arjun as the latter gave a broody look with his on-spot beard against the excellent Paris backdrop. The star couple looked smitten by each other in the fourth picture as Malaika kissed Arjun on his cheek while the latter leaned towards her.

Malaika pointed at the distant Eiffel Tower in the fifth picture as Arjun seemed to slightly raise his eyebrows as if amused. Both the actors looked completely in love, while the beautiful backdrop of Paris made the picture absolutely perfect.

Have a look at his post here:

Malaika and Arjun landed in the beautiful destination of Paris to celebrate Arjun's 37th birthday. Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a long time and are often seen sharing heartwarming posts on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The cast wrapped up shooting last year and the film was earlier supposed to release on July 8, however makers earlier this month postponed the date to July 29. Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.

Talking about Malaika, she is all set to become an author after glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show 'India's Best Dancer', will be sharing her wellness tips in the book.