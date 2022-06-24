Arjun Kapoor jets off with ladylove Malaika Arora for his birthday vacation, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor will ring in his 37th birthday with his ladylove Malaika Arora. The actor will be turning a year wiser on June 26 and Malaika made sure to treat him with advance birthday gifts. Not just this, on Friday morning, Arjun and Malaika also jetted off to Paris for the celebrations. Several pictures and videos of the couple's airport spotting have been doing the rounds.

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Post

The actor recently shared a post on his Instagram stories, giving his fans a glimpse of the gifts sent by her girlfriend '72 hours prior' to his big day. In the image, a bunch of gifts is wrapped in a black and white striped cover and tied together with golden, black and white ribbons. Sharing the post, he wrote, "72 hours prior she makes sure she reminds you it's your bday weekend" and added a song In da Club by 50 Cent in the background.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora leave for Paris

Arjun and Malaika, who have been dating for a long time now, left for Paris for the former's birthday celebration. Arjun was in a blue tee and black denims, paired with a black jacket. He joined Malaika at the airport as she arrived in a Christian Dior short-shirt dress. To complete her look, she opted for black boots and a handbag.

Arjun Kapoor's birthday celebration

According to ANI, "Arjun hasn't had any time off recently. He has shot for his films back to back and his fitness journey too hasn't allowed him any elbow room to let his hair down. Arjun will get into heavy promotions for Ek Villain 2 but before that, he wants to spend a quiet birthday. He has flown to Paris with Malaika and the two will spend a week together in the most romantic city in the world. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan's UK shopping diaries, asks 'Mr Khan is that you?'

Arjun Kapoor's Upcoming films

The actor will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The cast wrapped up shooting last year and the film was earlier supposed to release on July 8, however makers earlier this month postponed the date to July 29. Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.