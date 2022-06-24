Friday, June 24, 2022
     
Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan's UK shopping diaries, asks 'Mr Khan is that you?'

Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing with her family in London. The actress is accompanied by Saif Ali Khan and their relatives Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Nitasha Nanda.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2022 9:46 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying in London with her family, husband Saif Ali Khan and two sons, Taimur and Jeh. The actress' latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that she is having loads of fun vacationing in the UK. Taking to her social media, Bebo dropped a picture Saif from the streets of the country. In the image, he is seen holding shopping bags in his hand, acing his husband's duties. Saif looks uber cool in a blue shirt and track pants. "Mr Khan is that you?" Kareena captioned the post with laughing emojis and a heart emoticon.

India Tv - Saif Ali Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR

Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif are accompanied by their relatives Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Nitasha Nanda. They shared several pictures from their family dinner in the UK on Instagram.

Several pictures from their fam-jam dinner surfaced on the internet. Anissa originally posted a picture from the dinner on Instagram, which she shared with a red heart emoji and an England flag emoji. The image featured Kareena holding son Jeh in her arms. Saif was seen sitting on a chair in a black T-shirt, next to Rima, who's holding onto Taimur. Armaan and Anissa were seen standing together. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur and Jeh pose for a perfect family picture in the UK

A few days ago, Kareena dropped a picture of her enjoying coffee in London. "Waited two years for you baby ...Pret .. #Sipping my coffee Coffee Lover," she captioned the post.

Kareena and Saif's Upcoming Projects

Kareena recently wrapped her OTT debut, which is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It is based on a story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way. The project also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Kareena also has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in her kitty, It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022. 

Saif, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik in 'Vikram Vedha', which is based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram Aur Betal', and is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller that tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. It is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster.

(With ANI inputs)

