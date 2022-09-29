Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar go 'Dumb & Dumber' as they head for morning walk in Glasgow

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar go 'Dumb & Dumber'

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are currently shooting for their upcoming film, The Ladykiller, in Glasgow, Scotland. The pair is sharing screen space for the first time and is having the best time while shooting. They share an adorable bond and often share sneak peeks from the shoot. Now, the duo shared a hilarious video on social media as they headed out for a morning walk in Glasgow.

On Thursday, the Ishaqzaade actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video with Bhumi Pednekar. In the video, they are seen goofing around on the streets of Glasgow and having a lot of fun. Sharing the video, Arjun captioned it, "Dumb & Dumber do Glasgow."

As soon as he dropped the video, Bhumi took no time and commented, "Always trolling me @arjunkapoor."

Their fun banter captured the hearts of fans as they flocked to the comment section to pour love on the duo. Several celebs also commented on the post. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "This gives me production anxiety." Priyanka Bose commented, "You guys are nutcases." Anshula Kapoor also commented, "Cutieeeessss."

Speaking about the film, the Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar starrer is helmed by Ajay Bahl. The suspense drama thriller centres on a small-town playboy who falls in love with a destructive girl, and they set out on a dangerous romance quest. The film is written by Sameer Arora.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. He is now slated to star in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra.

On the other hand, Bhumi will star in Afwaah alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is being directed by celebrated director Sudhir Mishra. It is based on a novel story rooted in the heartland of India. She also has Govinda Mera Naam, Bheed, and Bhakshak in her pipeline.

