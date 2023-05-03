Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor attends Hans Zimmer concert with dad Boney Kapoor, calls him ‘the best company’ see here

Arjun Kapoor was in attendance at Hans Zimmer's concert alongside his father, Boney Kapoor. The actor documented his trip to Germany with his father on Instagram, providing a taste of the power-packed show. Arjun Kapoor and Boney sang along to composer Hans Zimmer's music live at his concert in Frankfurt, Germany. The father and son had great seats for the event and were able to hear the Oscar-winning composer's music.

In addition to attending the event, Arjun taped a message for his sisters Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor, who were not present. The actor described the event as "inspiring and incredible," adding that it was on his bucket list.

Along with the video, the actor penned a sweet note about his experience and wrote, “HANS ZIMMER LIVE with dad! @boney.kapoor What an experience! This is a dream come true for me... It was emotional, inspiring and incredible Ticked this one off my bucket list... a groundbreaking audio and visual show in the truest sense. Watching all my favourites performed by him up close and personal... can it get any better than this? Legendary music. The BEST company. A night to remember. #HansZimmerLive2023 #HansZimmer. @anshulakapoor @janhvikapoor @khushi05k (sic).”

See,

Arjun also recorded performances from the concert of films such as The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean and Inception.

