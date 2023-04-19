Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA Malaika Arora shares ‘warm and cosy’ pictures with Arjun Kapoor from Europe vacay

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently on vacation in Europe. Their most recent destination was in rural Scotland, where the couple dressed warmly for the cold weather. Malaika posted a few photographs on social media as the Bollywood stars spent quality time together away from the stress and bustle of their lives in Mumbai.

Malaika had uploaded her own candid photo earlier in the day, which was apparently taken by Arjun. In Malaika's most recent post, the couple posed together in images. In the selfies, they were cuddling up to one other. Malaika dressed down in a puffer jacket and tights, while Arjun bundled up in an overcoat. The duo wore black clothing and received positive feedback from fans on their photos together.

See pics,

Malaika Arora captioned the post, “All warm n cozy, that’s how I feel around you …… @arjunkapoor”. The first shot is black and white, while the following two are colour. Arjun Kapoor is dressed casually in a grey T-shirt, a winter jacket and a black beanie cap. Malaika is dressed in a puffy winter jacket and a blue headgear with stars. In the selfie, both are posing for the camera.

Malaika and Arjun in Berlin

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently in Berlin. They took selfies in the lift, and Malaika dubbed the sequence of images 'liftie series'. Their vacation images have gone popular on social media, and fans are wondering when and if the couple will take the next step in their relationship.

