Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora look oh-so-stunning in new pics from Berlin trip

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most stylish couples in B-town. They never fail to paint the town red whenever they step out in the city. Defying the societal norms of the age gap, they are quite vocal about their romance. The lovebirds are currently vacationing in Berlin. The couple recently shared pictures from their vacation in an elevator. Now, once again, they have shared pictures from the trip.

Malaika shared some cool lift selfies with Arjun during their holiday on Sunday. Her caption read, "My Liftie series." The couple appears to be too hot in the photos. They are seen wearing chic clothes and grabbing eyeballs. The elevator series of Arjun and Malaika looks on point.

As soon as they shared pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Adorable pair." Another fan wrote, "Too hot." A third user commented, "Love this."

Recently, Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan opened up about her plans to marry Arjun Kapoor. Speaking to Brides Today magazine, the actress-model said, "Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life."

"It might sound cliché, but when I was very young, someone said to me that a relationship is like a plant. You plant the seed and you have to water it for it to grow… So a relationship is no different, you can’t resort to shortcuts or quick fixes. It is important to understand and appreciate each other…to communicate well, but we often forget to do that. I feel partners should also be able to enjoy each other’s silence as well as have shared interests. Acceptance without the ego tussle is important," the actress added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey with Tabu. He is gearing up for The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.

