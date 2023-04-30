Arjun Kapoor shares unseen pictures with ladylove Malaika Arora from Berlin trip

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor shares unseen pictures with ladylove

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most sizzling pairs from B-town. The pair never fails to make a style statement every time they step out. They recently flew to Berlin and have been treating fans with pictures from their trip. The pair flooded Instagram with their romantic moments, from travelling to taking selfies on the street.

On Saturday, the Gunday actor took to his Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from the Berlin trip. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Berlin with love (literally)." One of the images showed the actor resting against a wall with the word "Berlin" written on it. In the next photo, his girlfriend Malaika is seen walking around Berlin in a heavy jacket and boots. Another image shows Malaika dozing off on the plane. One of the photographs showed the duo adorably posing together.

Take a look at the post:

Recently, Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, opened up about her plans to marry Arjun Kapoor. Speaking to Brides Today magazine, the actress-model said, "Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey with Tabu. He is gearing up for The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora recently made her OTT debut with her brand new show, Moving In With Malaika, which started streaming on December 5, 2022, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

