AR Rahman wants Naatu Naatu to win Oscars: 'Any award for any of us will lift India up'

The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards, the show's producers announced. With music by MM Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, the song is one of the most memorable sequences from the action epic RRR with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T.Rama Rao Jr. Just a day left until the Oscars are going to be announced and while there are a lot of Indians who have pinned their hopes on RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' to win the honour, music maestro AR Rahman also hopes for the same.

While sharing his thoughts on Naatu Naatu, A R Rahman shared, "I want Naatu Naatu to win, I wanted them to win the Grammy also because any award for any of us is going to lift India up...and the zone, the concentration of our culture will become higher." The magnum opus energy-packed track 'Naatu Naatu' made it to the Oscar nominations this year in the 'Original Song' category. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony, Variety reported.

Naatu Naatu' has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up over 122 million views on YouTube and inspiring a Tik Tok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off. South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok's 53-second rendition has gotten over 4.8 million views since it was posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, before Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.

(With inputs from ANI)

