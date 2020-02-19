Anushka Sharma calling herself 'wow' is the best definition of 'self love'

Counted amongst one of the chirpy actresses, Anushka Sharma never fails to impress us. Just like others, Anushka also uploaded pictures from the Femina Beauty Awards on Instagram and guess who couldn't stop from commenting on him. It was none other than Anushka herself, who gave us the perfect example of self-love by praising herself on social media. Within moments, she wrote three different comments for three different pictures saying, "Wow what a photo," "Good height girl #selflover," and "#selflove."

Not just her, but there were many others who appreciated the actress including actresses Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, etc who were love-struck after seeing her hot looks. Check out Anushka's photos with comments here:

Anushka's comment

Anushka's comment

Anushka's comment

Just recently, she shared a photo with husband Virat Kohli along with a goodbye message that read, "You'd think good byes get easier with time.

But they never do ... "

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has not signed any project as of now.

