Anupam Kher offers prayers at Siddhivinayak temple amid The Kashmir Files controversy; see photos

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to share some photos and said that he is praying for everyone's well-being. He wrote in the caption, " Went to pray at Siddhivinayak temple yesterday. Prayed for everybody’s well-being. And for my new completed film The Signature directed by Gajendra Ahire. Jai Bajrang Bali!"

Directed by Marathi filmmaker Gajendra Ahire, The Signature is co-produced by Anupam Kher Studio. Check out the photos here-

Anupam recently responded to Nadav Lapid's criticism of his film The Kashmir Files as "propaganda and vulgar." The remark was made by Nadav at the 53rd International Film Festival of India's closing ceremony in Goa. "I feel that in every country those who exercise freedom of speech, do have some set of people who think they will use a platform like this to address their private opinion," Anupam said during a media interaction on Tuesday.

He further added, "Well, if you don't like the movie you are most welcome to say it. But if you are a jury member you should be responsible enough to not use a platform like this to put forward such remarks. I think it's a 'vulgar' remark by that person. And who himself is vulgar and is an opportunist who used this platform to put forth his 'propaganda' or whatever he believes in.”

The film Kashmir Files is about Kashmir Pandits who were killed and forced to leave the valley thirty years ago. The movie also features Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Recently, the actor appeared in Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchai. Additionally, Ravi Teja-starring Telugu dramas Tiger Nageswara Rao and Emergency are in the pipeline. Moreover, he has also signed Ashok G's Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay. Along with him, Sai Manjrekar, Ila Arun, and singer Guru Randhawa are also a part of the film.

