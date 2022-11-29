The Kashmir Files-IFFI Row: Vivek Agnihotri, Darshan Kumaar slam Israeli filmmaker as controversy snowballs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nadav Lapid, The Kashmir Files poster

The Kashmir Files-IFFI Row: Israeli filmmaker, Nadav Lapid, who served as head jury for IFFI has stirred a new controversy. During the closing ceremony of the film festival, the filmmaker slammed The Kashmir Files calling the film 'vulgar', 'inappropriate' and a 'propaganda film'. His statements have created quite an uproar. Film's director Vivek Agnihotri and actors Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar have strongly reacted to Lapid's statements.

Darshan Kumaar on The Kashmir Files-IFFI Controversy

Reacting to Lapid's statements, Darshan Kumaar who essayed the role of Krishna Pandit in the film told a news portal, "Everyone has their own individual opinions on anything they see and perceive .... But one can't deny the fact is that The Kashmir files is a film which has depicted the actual plight of Kashmiri pandit community... who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism... so this film is not on vulgarity but on reality."

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to IFFI Row

Agnihotri, on the other hand, took to Twitter writing, "GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness."

Anupam Kher's reaction of The Kashmir Files' row

Whereas, Kher, in a Twitter post, shared a series of stills of legendary American filmmaker Steven Spielberg's acclaimed film "Schindler's List" along with a picture from "The Kashmir Files". "No matter how big the lie is, it's always smaller than the truth in comparison," the actor, who had attended the special screening of the film at the 53rd IFFI on November 22, wrote.

He also spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and said, "If the holocaust was right then the exodus of Kashmiri pandits is also right. This seems pre-planned because immediately after it the tool-kit gang became active. It's shameful for him to make a statement like this even though he comes from a community of Jews who suffered from the holocaust," he said, adding, "So by making a statement like this, he has also pained those people who suffered this tragedy. I would just say may god give him wisdom so that he doesn't use the tragedy of thousands of people to fulfill his aim on stage."

"The Kashmir Files", which was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It also starred Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

