Nysa Devgan is a party animal & these unseen videos of Kajol-Ajay Devgn's daughter with her friends are proof

Nysa Devgan's viral videos have made her a social media star. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter has been a private person and refrains from making any photos or videos from her personal life public. However, the Internet finds its way to catch the star kid with her friends. Some recent videos and photos of Nysa with her friends have yet again surfaced on social media and have gone viral. In the videos, Nysa can be seen dancing and having fun with her friends at a close-knit party.

In the videos, Nysa can be seen dancing and posing with her friends at a Thanksgiving setup. Wearing a red cardigan and blue shorts, she is also seen vibing to popular songs. The videos were posted by Orhan Awatramani aka Orry on Instagram. Take a look:

Another set of photos from a recent party shows Nysa dressed in an LBD (Little Black Dress) and posing with her friends. Take a look:

Nysa Devgn's age

Nysa is the daughter of Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The couple welcomed her on 19 April 2003. She was in Singapore for higher studies. Nysa Devgn turned 19 this year in April. As the starkid celebrated her last teen birthday, Kajol and Ajay Devgn had taken to social media and posted unseen pictures of their daughter, Nysa.

Ajay also shared a lovely birthday note for her writing, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you (sic)."

Kajol, on the other hand, posted a lovely photo of Nysa complimenting her smile, "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best! (sic)," the actress wrote.

When is Nysa Devgn making her Bollywood debut?

Even before she entered the film industry, Nysa Devgn enjoys quite a fan following on social media platforms. Given her popularity, fans have been curious to know to she will enter Bollywood. Questions about the same have often been asked to her parents. In a previous interaction with media, Kajol talked about Nysa's career plans, saying, "She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams."

