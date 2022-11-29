Fawad Khan Birthday: After India ban, what's Pakistani actor up to? All about Maula Jatt, Hollywood debut

Tuesday, November 29, 2022
     
Even though Fawad Khan did only three Bollywood films, the actor from Pakistan is very popular, thanks to his superhit shows like Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar. On his birthday. let's take a look at what he has been up to after the India ban.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 29, 2022 8:21 IST
Fawad Khan
Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMFAWADAKHAN Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan Birthday: Many hearts were broken when it was announced that Pakistani artists won't be performing in India. With just three films in India, Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the singer-actor known for Pakistani dramas strengthened his fan following across the border. However, since the 2016 ban, he hasn't worked on any Indian project. Although his stint in Bolllywood was short, Fawad has done many remarkable Pakistani projects like 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai,' 'Daastaan', and 'Humsafar'. 

Fawad Khan Hollywood Debut

After Fawad bid adieu to Bollywood, his fans expected to see him going back to Pakistani serials and movies but, to their dismay, they had to wait for six long years to see the charismatic actor back in action. Once again crossing borders, Fawad made his Hollywood debut by entering into Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was seen in a key role in the show Ms Marvel which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor who had stayed away from the limelight for quite some time was once again in focus, thanks to the popular limited series. 

Fawad Khan's Latest Film

Following this, Fawad Khan's latest film 'Maula Jatt' had hit the screen earlier this year in Pakistan and theatres worldwide. The film turned out to be a box office blockbuster. In Maula Jatt, he once again collaborated with his Humsafar (Pakistani drama) co-star Mahira Khan.

In his six-year-long hiatus, Fawad also made cameo appearances in two Pakistani films - 'Parey Hut Love,' and 'Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2'.

Fawad Khan upcoming movies/shows

But now fans won't have to wait to see more of Fawad on the screen. The actor has a lot of projects lined up for the coming days. He will soon be seen in the Pakistani film 'Money Back Guarantee', where he will be seen sharing the screen with former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram.

Another exciting project coming up is 'Neelofar' where Fawad will again be seen opposite Mahira Khan. Fawad is also one of the producers of the film. Apart from films, Fawad is also shooting a Zee5 series alongside his 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' co-star Sanam Saeed. The on-screen chemistry between both the actors had mesmerized their fans in the drama series, so fans are excited to have them in a show again. The show is being directed by Asim Abbasi, who is known for directing another Zee5 series 'Churails' and a critically acclaimed Pakistani film 'Cake'. 

Well, there's more for 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' fans! Sanam and Fawad are also going to come together for a feature film 'Aan' which will be directed by Pakistani director Haseem Hasan. 

