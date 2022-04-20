Wednesday, April 20, 2022
     
Anupam Kher meets The Great Khali AND the internet can't stay calm

Anupam Kher shared two pictures with The Great Khali, one of which shows him standing next to Khali on a chair in order to match upto his height. Check out how the Internet is reacting to it!

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2022 14:40 IST
Anupam Kher, The Great Khali
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER

Anupam Kher, The Great Khali

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who was recently in the drama film, 'The Kashmir Files, met the former world heavyweight champion, The Great Khali. The actor shared the pictures of his meeting with the wrestler on his Instagram. He shared two pictures, one of which shows him standing next to Khali on a chair in order to match upto his height. The actor wrote in the caption, "The ONLY way one can be TALLER than @thegreatkhali is in the next pic #SwipeLeft #Humbled #Honoured #Humoured #KhaliTheGreat."

Take a look:

In no time Anupam's post was bombarded with hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, "Ha ha ha ha. A Goat is standing near Camel." Another said, "Bade Mia, chote mia."

The Great Khali also shared the pictures with Anupam on his Instagram. The picture garnered lots of comments from his fans and followers. A user wrote, "Sir anupam kher k sath CWE main fight karo." "Esi post kra kro Khali sir," said another fan.

Earlier, Anupam Kher also shared his physical transformation journey recently with his followers through a thought-provoking philosophy. He posted two pictures of himself where his journey to fitness can be seen coming to fruition in the before and after pictures. He wrote in the caption, "Your desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same."

Sharing an important message in the caption, he continued further, "Being fit doesn't begin in the gym with a dumb bell; it starts with a decision in your head! Today is good day to take that decision! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #YearOfTheBody #BothOfThemAreMe (sic)."

On the work front, Anupam Kher has recently signed a new international show titled 'The Son In Law'. He is currently busy shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' in Delhi.

-with IANS inputs

