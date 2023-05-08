Anupam Kher defends 'The Kerala Story', says same faces criticised 'The Kashmir Files'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER, ADAHKIADAH Anupam Kher defends 'The Kerala Story'

Anupam Kher is one of the most celebrated stars in showbiz. He is known for being vocal, and he often expresses his strong opinions on important issues. Recently, the actor addressed the controversies surrounding 'The Kerala Story' and highlighted that individuals who are objecting to the film have also criticised his film, 'The Kashmir Files.' He also shared that he doesn't pay attention to such people.

Speaking about 'The Kerala Story' controversy, the actor told ANI, "They are the same faces who are opposing such films and they can be seen everywhere. Be it CAA protest or Shaheen Bagh protest or JNU protest. They were the same faces who criticised 'The Kashmir Files'. I don't know their motive and neither believe in paying attention towards them. In fact, they have become redundant."

Further talking about the film, he added, "Again I would say they are the same faces. I have not seen the film but I am happy that people are making films which are close to reality. And those who feel it is a propaganda are free to make movies dealing with the subject they find perfect. No one is stopping them. "

About ‘The Kerala Story’ controversy:

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and was then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

