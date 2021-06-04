Anubhav Sinha supports Kartik Aaryan, says 'campaign against actor seems concerted & very bloody unfair'

Image Source : TWITTER/@PRABHAVESQUE,@KARTIKDAILY Anubhav Sinha tweets in support of Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been in the news lately for his fallout with a few big producers and directors in the film industry. Earlier in the year. it was rumoured that the actor dropped out of Karan Johar's Dostana 2 over creative differences. Last week, it was said that Kartik Aaryan has been dropped from filmmaker Aanand L Rai's upcoming production venture. There are many assumptions about the actor's sudden exit from the films, however, his fans have supported him throughout on social media. Now, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has also extended his support to Kartik aaryan.

Calling the campaign against the actor 'unfair,' Anubhav Sinha supported Kartik Aaryan. He tweeted, "And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet."

Reacting to Sinha's tweet, one Twitter user said, "Thank God somebody said it ! These "inside sources" are just insecure people talking shit about people with no backing!" Netizens extended their support to Kartik and lauded Anbubhav Sinha for his support as another tweeted, "At least someone is there in film fraternity to speak up...these big so called self made stars think they own not only people but there souls too...your kind of directors have our support to cast actors like Kartik...let such self sufficient hypocrite live there own dreams..."

After rumours of Kartik Aaryan dropping out of Dostana 2, Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that Kartik would no longer star in their upcoming production also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshaya. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read.

Kartik Aaryan maintained silence on the issue.

On the other hand, filmmaker Aanand L Rai also issued a clarification that he has been in talks with Kartik for a project. It was reported that Kartik lost Rai's gangster drama film to Ayushmann Khurrana. Calling the stories "baseless", the production house said they are in talks with both Aaryan and Khurrana for different projects.

"These are baseless rumours. We’ve met Kartik for a different film and we’re still talking. We’ve taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix up," spokesperson for Colour Yellow Productions said.