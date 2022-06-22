Annu Kapoor robbed in France of expensive Prada bag, iPad; says 'ek number ke chor log hain' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANNUKAPOOR Annu Kapoor was mugged in France during his tour

Annu Kapoor became a victim of theft during his Europe tour. The Antakshari host announced the news on his Instagram handle and narrated his ordeal in a video. He said that his valuables including bag and gadgets were stolen while he was travelling abroad in the train. He was grateful that his passport was still with him and compared it to 'dodging a bullet'. He also said that the local railway officials were helping him and he's travelling to Paris to file a complaint about the matter.

Annu shares video warning the others

Annu posted his video on Instagram with the caption, "I am on a tour to Europe, sadly my bag with my gadgets and valuables have been stolen in France." He warned his fans and followers to be careful of their belongings when travelling to France or anywhere else. Annu spoke in Hindi in his video and said, "My Prada bag with my credit card, diary, some cash in Euros and iPad have been stolen. They stole everything. Whenever you visit France, be very careful. These people are big-time thieves. I am now going to a police station in Paris to file a complaint."

Annu fans ask him to take care

Annu Kapoor is a popular name in the TV and movies business. He has also done extensive work in radio, production, theatre and direction. After the video of Annu reporting theft surfaced, the actor gave further information about his experience. His fans expressed excitement and gratitude that he was well in the foriegn land and was being helped by the authorities.

One social media user wrote, "Sad Sir...thanks for the heads up and please do take care of yourself." another concerned fan added, "It’s very sad and frustrating. I went to France couple of times for office trips and especially Paris seems to be very notorious for all such issues. Stay safe (sic)."

Annu's last Bollywood movie

Annu last featured in the 2021 Bollywood movie Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and ensemble cast. Despite films, Annu has been very active in television shows. He is also known for judging and hosting the 90's musical show Antakshari.