Thalapathy Vijay fans trend 'Happy Birthday Thalaivaa' on this special day, share endearing pics and videos

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay whose full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar is celebrating his 48th birthday today ie June 22. There's no doubt about the fact that he is one of the most popular superstars of the film industry whose fans are spread not just in the Southers states but also all across the globe. The actor at a young age has enjoyed the popularity that the big stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others have. The actor has worked in over 60 films like Mersal, Bigil, Master, Theri, Thuppakki, Kaththi, Poove Unakkaga, Beast etc. On the occasion of his birthday, fans wished the star by making hashtags like #HappyBirthdayThalaivaa, #HBDTHALPATHYVijay and #HappyBirthdayThalapathy top trends on Twitter on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, his much-awaited 66th film, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, titled 'Varisu' was announced. It will hit screens for Pongal 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday. The title announcement was timed to coincide with the birthday celebrations of Vijay, whose birthday falls on Wednesday.

The film's title 'Varisu' means 'Successor' or 'Heir' in Tamil. Interestingly, the title poster has the tagline, 'The Boss Returns'. Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, tweeted the title look of the film, saying 'The Boss returns as #Varisu'.'

Coming back to Vijay's upcoming film, along with Vamshi Paidipally, Rambabu Kongarapi is co-directing this film. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen.