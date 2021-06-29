Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor's yellow shoes in 1986's 'Insaaf Ki Awaaz' poster are giving major fashion vibes

The 'ever-young' Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one who is quite active on social media keeps fans updated about his life through regular posts. On Tuesday, the actor re-tweeted an old poster of his 1986 film 'Insaaf Ki Awaaz' featuring himself, Rekha and late actress Richa Sharma. Well, now comes the hilarious yet quirky part of the poster, Anil's shoe.. Those yellow shoes! The actor was seen donning an all-yellow outfit, paired with yellow shoes. The poster featured Rekha as a police officer. It was originally tweeted by film critic Raja Sen.

Raja, captioned it: "Stumbled upon this old movie poster and can't get past Anil Kapoor's outfit. Don't miss the shoes." Re-tweeting the same, Anil Kapoor jokingly wrote: "Yellow, yellow dirty fellow... but shoes always on point!"

See Anil Kapoor's tweet here:

On the related note, Insaaf Ki Awaaz was directed by B Gopal and produced by late filmmaker D Rama Naidu. It also featured Gulshan Grover and late actors Kader Khan, Shafi Inamdar.

Even today, the 64-year-old star has been posing some serious challenge for the younger generation in the industry with his charismatic looks and swag. The actor has often spoken about his love for fitness and how exercising regularly keeps him happy.

On the professional front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor says she heard about dating apps at age of 17: 'Video call before you meet the person'