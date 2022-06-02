Ananya Panday gets ready for her spectacular IIFA Awards performance, sways to the beats during rehearsal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IIFA Ananya Panday will be preforming at IIFA Awards 2022

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will be one of the performers at the IIFA Awards 2022. She has been prepping hard ahead of the big night in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Pics and videos from her rehearsals are doing the rounds on social media and it is a hint of the glam and sizzle she will bring to the stage.

Ananya was seen dancing to the beats of the songs that will be played during her performance at IIFA. She is seen in the middle of a group of performers and had a full technical rehearsal with sound and lights.

Image Source : SOURCED Ananya Panday preps for her IIFA performance

Image Source : SOURCED Full tech rehearsal with Ananya Panday and crew at IIFA

In the images, she is captured having some candid moments during the rehearsals.

Later, Ananya also attended the press meeting with other celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan and many others. She opted for a neon green co-ord set and looked stunning in her attire flaunting her slender figure.

Ananya is part of a long list of performers at IIFA, including, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Divya Khosla Kumar, Nora Fatehi and others.

Actors Mithun Chakraborty, Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Rampal, Sanya Malhotra Tamannaah Bhatia, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Urvashi Rautela and producer Boney Kapoor will also attend the awards function. A pre-awards event promising the best of music and fashion on one stage, IIFA Rocks will see performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali and Asees Kaur.

IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.