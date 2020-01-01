Ananya Panday heavily trolled for equating struggle in Bollywood with not appearing on Koffee With Karan

Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
Talking about nepotism, Ananya Panday owned up to it and said that she is happy to be Chunky Pandey’s daughter and that she got the opportunities easily.

New Delhi Published on: January 01, 2020 16:53 IST
Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananaya Panday has found herself trending on social media today but for all the wrong reasons. The actress recently appeared on the newcomers round table hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand where she addressed the issues of nepotism and the struggles outsiders go through as they step into Bollywood. Talking about nepotism, Ananya owned up to it and said that she is happy to be Chunky Pandey’s daughter and that she got the opportunities easily.

She said, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

The statement didn’t go down well on social media. As soon as the actress equated the struggle in Bollywood to that of not appearing on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, twitterati opened their treasure box of memes. One user wrote, “Logo ke struggle bhi kitne Ajeeb hote hai..... @ananyapandayy says "my dad has never been on koffee with Karan"”. Another wrote, “ananya: ab underground hone ka samay a gya h... # koffee with karan” Check out the memes here-

While Ananya complained about the struggle in Bollywood, Siddhanth Chaturvedi ended her statement saying, “the difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).” The Gully Boy actor won hearts with his dialogue and impressed netizens. 

Moreover, sharing how she never takes things lightly, she said, “When SOTY 2 got delayed by a year, my dad actually didn’t even congratulate me till the film released because that’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how dispensable people are. Anything can happen, it can get shelved, it can release after years and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience, I have seen my dad go through so many things that I don’t take anything too seriously. I overcompensate sometimes. I am so scared that people may say that ‘oh you are taking things too lightly’ so I will come extra early to places. I am so happy that I have this chance.”

 

