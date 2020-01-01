Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday heavily trolled for equating struggle in Bollywood with not appearing on Koffee With Karan

Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananaya Panday has found herself trending on social media today but for all the wrong reasons. The actress recently appeared on the newcomers round table hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand where she addressed the issues of nepotism and the struggles outsiders go through as they step into Bollywood. Talking about nepotism, Ananya owned up to it and said that she is happy to be Chunky Pandey’s daughter and that she got the opportunities easily.

She said, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

If You Need Some Motivation For New Year Please Listen To This Inspiring Words By Ananya Pandey Ji



I Almost Cried For Her When She Said My Dad Has Never Been On Koffee With Karan 😭😭



Bhagwan Itni Mushkil Life Mujhe Na Dena Pls 😩 pic.twitter.com/lMx6eFlatj — Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) January 1, 2020

The statement didn’t go down well on social media. As soon as the actress equated the struggle in Bollywood to that of not appearing on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, twitterati opened their treasure box of memes. One user wrote, “Logo ke struggle bhi kitne Ajeeb hote hai..... @ananyapandayy says "my dad has never been on koffee with Karan"”. Another wrote, “ananya: ab underground hone ka samay a gya h... # koffee with karan” Check out the memes here-

Hats off to @SiddhantChturvD

He nailed @ananyapandayy with that last sentence

Koffee with Karan😆😆 pic.twitter.com/6Guiu8HjUA — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) January 1, 2020

Hats off to MC Sher @ananyapandayy father worked really hard but couldn't make it to Koffee with Karan 😂



Meanwhile Modiji who's waiting in the queue since 5 years: pic.twitter.com/0tQTemKja7 — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) January 1, 2020

Some people are feeling upset that they haven't been in Koffee with Karna while some people got upset that why did they go to Koffee with Karan. Bhagwaan ke khel nyaare hain pic.twitter.com/6XfMY7ff5x — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 1, 2020

ananya panday just said “my dad has never been on koffee with karan” when she tried to explain her privilege // oh my god! someone show this kid what reality is, and also, ask her to go to college, please — kuns CAAnt (@kahahaialmeida) January 1, 2020

Hardik after knowing chunky pandey has never been to Koffee with Karan pic.twitter.com/qoXmhNKb0S — A J (@anonymous91234) January 1, 2020

New age problems; Koffee with Karan is the barometer for success😱”My dad has never been to Koffee With Karan” says @ananyapandayy https://t.co/eW3EP7SVPM — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) January 1, 2020

While Ananya complained about the struggle in Bollywood, Siddhanth Chaturvedi ended her statement saying, “the difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).” The Gully Boy actor won hearts with his dialogue and impressed netizens.

So according to the great #ananyapandey going to coffee with karan is the greatest achievement in anyone's life but in the end @SiddhantChturvD buried her in MC Sher style. Getting emotional every time taking sympathies from public by mentioning their struggle bring starkid is🤮 — Adarsh Pandey (@adarshwho) January 1, 2020

"The difference yahi hai ki jaha hamare sapane pure hote hai vaha inka struggle shuru hota hai." Ouch!! @SiddhantChturvD you've hit the ball out of the park. Well said and so thoughtful. Ek Sher hi yeh baat bol sakta hai. 👏👏

And what's with Koffee With Karan n the struggle bit? https://t.co/uhlwZRq9ao — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) January 1, 2020

Ananya Pandey:

"My father is never being in Koffie with Karan"

MC Sher:

"Humko jahan kamyabi milti hai vahan sr inka struggle start hota hai"

Destroyed in seconds.

Pic1: Ananya Pandey

Pic2: Siddhant Chaturvedi pic.twitter.com/TCHdH3OMvS — SARCASTIC (@Praveen93718143) January 1, 2020

Mc Sher with the killllll https://t.co/Yk8x30Mquk — Ani (@stanirudh) January 1, 2020

Moreover, sharing how she never takes things lightly, she said, “When SOTY 2 got delayed by a year, my dad actually didn’t even congratulate me till the film released because that’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how dispensable people are. Anything can happen, it can get shelved, it can release after years and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience, I have seen my dad go through so many things that I don’t take anything too seriously. I overcompensate sometimes. I am so scared that people may say that ‘oh you are taking things too lightly’ so I will come extra early to places. I am so happy that I have this chance.”

Also read:

Ananya Panday, Suhana and Aryan Khan to ring in New Year with grand bash at SRK's Alibaug farmhouse

Ananya Panday jets off to Dubai to celebrate Pati, Patni Aur Woh's success. See pictures

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page