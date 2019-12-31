Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Suhana to ring in New Year with grand bash at SRK's Alibaug farmhouse

Ananya Panday shared a picture from her New Year vacation with old friends

2020 is almost here and celebrations have already begun for our star. Many chose to take this time off with family, friends and are holidaying at exotic location. But how are the star kids welcoming the new year? Actress Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana and Aryan Khan are off to get away with their old friends to celebrate the beginning of a new year. Ananya took to her Instagram to share a picture from their vacation. She along with Aaryan, Suhana and their old' friends are seen posing together.

Looks like Ananya Panday is no mood to entertain new friends in the new year and she is more than happy with her gang of friends. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “new year, no new friends.” Have a look

On the work front, Ananya Panday’s recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh was a box office success. A remake of Sanjeev Kumar’s classic with the same name, the film starred Ananya with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli starring opposite Ishaan Khatter.

The film will be a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu hit Taxiwala. While Aryan Khan and Suhana are yet to make their Bollywood debut, the two already have a fan base who is eagerly waiting for them to make entry into films. Their expectations were given a boost by Suhana Khan’s performance in her debut short film. She is currently studying film making at a New York University.

