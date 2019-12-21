Ananya Panday jets off to Dubai to celebrate Pati, Patni Aur Woh's success. See pictures

Ananya Panday redefines beauty with her latest Instagram pictures

Ananya Panday had quite a hectic year. Soon after the release of Student of the Year 2, the beautiful student started shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Followed by stressful promotions. Now, to rewind herself, Ananya is enjoying a getaway in Dubai. It is also the celebration of Pati, Patni Aur Woh success, which received fairly good response from critics and audience.

Giving her Instagram fam a sneak-peek into her Dubai vacation, she shared a couple of her pictures. Wearing a one shoulder black crop top with a sheer black thigh-high slit skirt, Ananya looked every inch of sass mixed with elegance. ''"Dubai, stay hydrated,'' she captioned the post. Here're the photos we are talking about: