Ananya Panday calls Karisma Kapoor her 'forever inspiration', shares cute pic from vanity van

Ananya Panday has been promoting her upcoming film Liger with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The anticipation is riding huge on Ananya's first pan-India film, all set to hit the screens on August 25. Meanwhile, the Gehraiyaan actress revealed her 'forever inspiration' as she shared a cute picture from her vanity van on her Instagram. In the image, Ananya was seen 'posing' alongside Karisma Kapoor's picture. She emphasised how they were twinning in the image.

Ananya Panday admires Karisma Kapoor

In a mirror selfie shared on social media, Ananya was seen wearing a multicolor striped dress for Liger promotions. She clicked her picture with a photograph of Karisma, who she called her forever inspiration. She captioned the image, "BTS of #Liger twining w the forever inspo Lolo fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!!!! #Liger25thAugust (sic)."

While Ananya is currently promoting Liger with Vijay, she is also working on her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Liger stars stoke major fan frenzy

Liger promotions featuring lead stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been attracting major crowds. The frenzy was such at a recent event that they had to leave the film's promotional event midway due to an uncontrollable crowd. A huge crowd had gathered at the Nexus Seawoods mall in Navi Mumbai here to catch a glimpse of the actors on Sunday. According to the purported videos on social media, a fan fainted at the event following which the organisers decided to call it off. Hours later, Vijay took to his Instagram Stories, saying he hoped his fans were "safe and back home".

Liger movie details

Directed by Puri Jagannath, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. The sports drama is produced by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur through their banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions. It will be released in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

(With PTI inputs)

