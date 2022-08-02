Alia Bhatt strongly reacts to questions about working during pregnancy: 'Need no rest, will work till 100'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt who is currently expecting her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming Netflix film Darlings. From marrying longtime partner and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor, starring in blockbuster films Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, expecting her first child, shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone and now gearing up for the release of her production debut Darlings, it has been a busy year for the actor. During La Ilaaj song launch from Darlings in the national capital, Alia was asked if she feels tired or feels the need to rest especially at a time when she is pregnant.

The actress was quick to answer, "Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, mera passion hai.. it keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi. (If you are fit, healthy and fine, then is there no need to take rest. Working brings peace to me, it is my passion, it keep my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. I would like to keep working till I am 100 years old)."

Bhatt, who is making her production debut with the film through Eternal Sunshine Productions, said she is first an actor on set. "It's not that my acting process needs to change because I am the producer. The real producer in me woke up much later. I was always an actor. I've felt protective about my films before, now I feel even more protective towards Darlings," she added.

After tying the knot in a private ceremony in April, Alia and Ranbir announced the pregnancy in June, with an Instagram post. She shared a picture that showed an ultrasound machine and the actors gazed at the screen with their backs to the camera.

About Darlings

Darlings explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo (played by Bhatt and Shefali Shah) trying to find their place in the city, "seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds". Directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen, the movie also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

-with ANI inputs

Latest Entertainment News