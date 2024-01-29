Amy Jackson is now ENGAGED with Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amy Jackson is now ENGAGED with Ed Westwick

Singh And Bling actor Amy Jackson today shared pictures from her dreamy proposal. She was dating the Gossip Girl actor Ed Westrick for a while now. And, the actor proposed to Amy in Singapore today, while they were enjoying their holiday. Jackson was quick to upload the photos from her dreamy proposal on Instagram with a, 'Hell Yes!' caption. In the photos, Ed can be seen on his knees, while Amy seems all surprised.

Ed is best known for playing Playboy Chuck Bass on 'Gossip Girl'. The show also featured Blake Lively and Leighton Meester. Ed has also starred in the sitcom, White Gold.

See these photos here:

For the unversed, back in 2022, Amy had officially posted photos with Ed and had accepted their relationship in media. She does not like to talk much about her personal life. But she keeps sharing photos and videos from their dinner dates and outings on social media handles.

Also Read:Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song out: Shahid-Kriti dancing compensates for 'kuch bhi' lyrics | Watch

Amy Jackson has a four-year-old son

For those who don't know, Amy was previously in a relationship with George Panayiotou. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son, Andreas, in September 2021. The two were rumored to have separated last year but they never confirmed it. The news of their separation came to light when Amy deleted all the photos of George, including the post in which he announced the birth of Andreas. The actor also occasionally posts about her son Andreas Jacques Panayiotou on Instagram.

This is how Amy's career started in India

Amy is a British actress who made her debut in South films in 2010 with the film 'Madrasapattinam'. She has also acted in Bollywood films like 'Ek Deewana Tha', 'Singh Is Bliing' and 'Freaky Ali'. She was last seen in Rajinikanth's big-budget film '2.0'.