Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and Shweta twinning as toddlers

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback pictures of his family members, leaving his fans and followers wanting for more. This time it was a photo of his kids Abhishek and Shweta. He on Saturday posted an adorable throwback picture of the two where they can be seen wearing identical night suits. Their innocent smiles surely win hearts.

The photograph sees Abhishek holding Shweta's hand even as she looks straight into the camera. Both Shweta and Abhishek have a twinkle in their eyes.

Big B shared the photograph on Twitter and captioned it: "The innocence of the child is what gives us the reason and the opportunity to make them, what they are .. Shweta and Abhishek .. in their prime .. !!"

Amitabh Bachchan had recently also posted a hand written letter by young Abhishek.

Abhishek had written this letter when Big B was out on a long outdoor shoot. “Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule..” Big B wrote, adding a a Hindi proverb: “Pooth sapooth toh kyun dhan sanchaye, pooth kapooth toh kyun dhan sanchaye”, which translates to, "If your son is a man of character, why does one need to save money for him as he is competent enough to earn more, if your son is lacking in character, then also, why should one save as he will use it in wrong ways."

The post had the snapshot of the letter attached to it.

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

