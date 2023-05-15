Amitabh Bachchan takes lift on stranger’s bike to reach work on time amid 'traffic jams' | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a bike ride on a stranger’s vehicle to avoid traffic jams and reach his workplace faster. With his latest Instagram picture, he once again tickled the bones of his fans. Big B dropped a picture in which he was seen taking a bike ride with a stranger. In the caption, he shared an interesting story about his commute to work with the help of a random man.

"Thank you for the ride buddy .. don't know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner," he captioned the post. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting on the back seat of the bike while donning a cool, sporty attire. The actor wore a black t-shirt with blue bottoms and paired his look with a brown waistcoat. He completed his look with white sports shoes. The way he thanked the random stranger for giving him a lift definitely left netizens in splits.

His granddaughter Navya reacted to the post by dropping a laughing emoji in the comment section. "You hitched a ride from a stranger hahaha," a social media user commented.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Bachchan resumed work on his upcoming film, Project K, despite still recovering from an injury he sustained on set. He suffered a rib cartilage and muscle tear while filming, and doctors advised him to rest at home after a CT scan in Hyderabad. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B is also set to appear in several other upcoming films, including Ganapath, Section 84, a remake of The Intern, and R Balki's next.

