Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious response on getting blue tick back on Twitter: 'Paise bharwa liye...'

Twitter's blue tick policy has left many of us worried! A few days after removing the legacy blue ticks from all the accounts, the micro-blogging platform restored the badge for users with more than one million followers. Following which, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had a hilarious response. He wrote a funny tweet wondering why he paid for the subscription, despite having 48.4 million followers.

Big B wrote, "Are Mare Gaye Gulfaam, Biraj Mein Mare Gaye Gulfaam…Aye, Twitter maasi, chahi, behan, tai, bua…Whatever is your name…You made us pay the fee and removed the blue ticket permanently. Now, you are saying that people with more than one million followers will get it for free. I have 48.4 million followers, what should I do now? Khel Khatam, paisa hajam?”

Last week, Twitter withdrew the blue tick verification marks from all legacy verified accounts and retained them only for the accounts that subscribed to Twitter Blue and paid a subscription fees. Amitabh has been responding to the developments in Hindi. Addressing Twitter as ‘Twitter bhaiya (brother)’, Amitabh wrote that he had paid the subscription and requested for his blue tick mark to be restrored on his account. Later, when it was restored, he thanked Twitter and even wrote a song for Elon Musk - Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk, interchanging the lyrics of the song "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast" from the 1994 film "Mohra" after the blue tick got restored to his account.

The Musk-owned social media platform had removed blue ticks from legacy accounts, which had not purchased its paid Blue service. Several celebrities including Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others had lost their blue ticks on April 21.

Twitter had earlier announced the implementation of paid subscription service which charges USD 8 for blue verification badge on the microblogging site. Those who didn't pay up or buy the service in time lost the blue checkmark on their handles. The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information. "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification. Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.

