Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day 2022 post leaves Kapil Sharma and megastar's fans in splits | PIC

The country is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day, today. As citizens across the nation are celebrating the special occasion in the spirit of patriotism, Amitabh Bachchan was among the first ones to extend heartfelt wishes to his fans. Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, Big B shared a picture of himself sporting a tricolour themed beard. He captioned it as, "Many many congratulations for the Republic Day." Amitabh Bachchan's quirkiest post left his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and comedian and actor Kapil Sharma in splits.

Comedian Kapil Sharma cracked up at the post and dropped "Hahahaha." Actress Divya Dutta also extended her greeting to the actor and called it 'the cutest way' to wish. "Sir!!! Haha, the cutest way of wishing! Happy Republic Day!" the actress wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media. He keeps sharing pictures and videos from his personal and professional life with his fans. Recently, he shared an uber-cool picture of himself. Wearing an all-blue outfit with the word 'fog' on his sweatshirt, he penned the caption, "... yup .. you're damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 'Chehre' which also featured Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. The film is a multi-starrer and also stars South superstar Rashmika Mandanna and Elli Avrram.

He is also a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The epic fantasy superhero film has been in the making for 3 years and has run into delays owing to its scale. The three-part film is Ayan Mukherjee's most ambitious as he has spent six years of his life working on the film before it went on floors in 2018. The actor has films like 'Mayday', 'Jhund', and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty.