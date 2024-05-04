All India Hoteliers Federation organises conclave in Srinagar to boost tourism in J-K

Follow us on Image Source : ANI All India Hoteliers Federation Conclave in Srinagar

The All India Hoteliers Federation spearheaded a significant initiative aimed at boosting tourism in Kashmir by organising a conclave in Srinagar. This collaborative effort between the All India Federation of Hotels, the Restaurant Association of India, and the Department of Tourism took place at Hotel Radisson in the city.

During the event, Raja Yaqoob, Director of Tourism Kashmir, emphasised the need to promote Kashmir as an attractive tourist destination. He highlighted the region's rich heritage, culture, and culinary offerings, stressing the importance of expanding awareness and investment opportunities. Yaqoob also announced plans for a tourism development conference, inviting stakeholders nationwide and organising an Ambassadors' meet to further enhance tourism prospects.

He said, “Kashmir is already branded. It is an attractive destination. We need more promotion here. Today's conclave had many investors. It will go a long way in sending a message that Kashmir is open for investment and people are welcome here. Here apart from the landscape, the heritage, craft, and culture are very rich. Here food is world class. People should not be confined here. The conclave is aimed at promoting tourism."

One of the highlights of the conclave was a captivating traditional cultural musical performance by prominent female artists. The event provided a crucial platform for stakeholders to discuss strategies and initiatives to revive and elevate tourism in Kashmir.

Insightful discussion held, actionable strategies formulated

Insightful discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions at the conclave focused on various aspects such as infrastructure development, safety measures, marketing campaigns, and community engagement. By fostering collaboration among experts, government officials, and hospitality professionals, the event aimed to reposition Kashmir as a premier tourist destination.

The conclave concluded with the formulation of actionable strategies and recommendations to address challenges and harness the immense potential of Kashmir's tourism sector. Such initiatives are expected to contribute to the revitalization of the tourism industry in Kashmir, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for the valley and its people.

Notably, the Government of India and the office of the Lieutenant Governor are taking proactive steps to boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, India held the biggest international event in Kashmir. Under its G20 presidency, a key tourism meeting was held in Srinagar.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSOI READ | WATCH: Srinagar hosts first-ever Formula-4 race to promote tourism, PM Modi says ‘very heartening to see’