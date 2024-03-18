J-K: Srinagar hosts first-ever Formula-4 race to promote tourism, PM Modi says ‘very heartening to see’

Follow us on Image Source : X/MIHIR JHA Visuals of Formula-4 race in Srinagar

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 17) hailed the first-ever Formula-4 car racing event in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on the banks of Dal Lake and said that it will help further showcase the beauty of the region. The race was organised aiming to promote tourism and encourage multi-career choices for the local youth in collaboration between Formula-4 and the Indian Racing League under the aegis of the Tourism Department.

The 1.7 km long Formula-4 car race was held from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park in the capital city.

“This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!” PM Modi posted on X.

Details about Formula-4 event in Kashmir

The event started at 10 am on Sunday and concluded at 2 pm in which professional Formula 4 drivers performed stunts.

A number of youth turned up to witness the race after which professional car race drivers interacted with the fans. They apprised the youth who expressed their interest in an adventurous career like Formula car racing, about the car sports.

Arrangements for the race

The authorities had made extensive arrangements for the first-ever event of its kind in the Valley, which included levelling of the racing surface and black-topping of potholes, installation of barricades, deployment of medical teams with ambulances, fire extinguishers and deployment of adequate security.

The event was additionally secured through drone surveillance.

The organisers of the event said that it was not only to showcase speed and competition but also a message of celebration of resilience and unity.

Kashmir has had rising popularity in the field of motorsports events in the last few years, the organisers said, while also adding that these Formula drivers will boost the morale of the youth to pursue their careers in Formula-4 sport.

