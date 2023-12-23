Kashmir saw 2 crore tourists in 2023, indicates improved security situation: Jitendra Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Partially-frozen stream at Doodhpathri in Budgam

Nearly two crore tourists visited Kashmir this year, which speaks volumes of the improved security situation in the Valley, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday (December 23) and stressed that the security agencies are taking necessary measures to counter terrorist activities.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a function in the Kathua district, he said that it was not right to say that the security situation in the region was deteriorating.

The Minister’s remarks came as four soldiers were killed in action when two Army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists in the Poonch district on Thursday. Two soldiers were injured in the attack. The search operation in the area is underway.

Talking about the incident, the Minister said, “We cannot ignore these types of incidents and the agencies concerned are taking necessary measures to counter these”.

"About two crore tourists visited Kashmir this year...the number speaks for itself about the improved security situation in the Valley. The tourists visit any place only after making sure that it is safe for them and their families," the minister said.

On Supreme Court verdict

Talking about the Supreme Court verdict on December 11 which upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a favour for the people by setting right the "miscarriage of Constitution and miscarriage of democracy".

"Even the architect of Article 370 (former Prime Minister Jawaharlal) Nehru had described it as temporary. But his successors developed vested interests in continuation of this constitutional provision," he said.

'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'

The Minister was in Kathua, a part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, to attend a women's symposium and a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', which aims to raise awareness among the people regarding the flagship schemes of the Centre.

"Through the yatra, people living in far-flung areas of the Union Territory are drawing benefits irrespective of their caste, colour or creed," he said.

The minister announced that Kathua is being developed on many fronts to make it a model district not only for Jammu and Kashmir but also for the rest of the country.

“In the last 10 years, no other constituency has seen all-round development as the Udhampur-Kathua Constituency,” he claimed.

At the women's symposium, the minister asked students to realise PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, saying the government has taken it upon itself to scale up the capacity building of its youth.

"It is now incumbent upon the youth to ensure that the India of 2047 reaches the glory it deserves," he added.

(With PTI inputs)