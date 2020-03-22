Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and other celebs clap and cheer from balconies on Janta Curfew

The Janta Curfew implemented by PM Narendra Modi turned out to be successful but another aspect of the day when people were asked to stand at the doors and windows and clap for the heroes of our country turned out to be super successful. Not just the common people, the celebrities too participated in the act with full pomp and show. Many went live on social media to show how they are cheering for everyone. Among them were Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan among others.

Akshay Kumar shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen twinning in white and stepping out on to the balcony of their South Mumbai home and cheering and hooting for the heroes.