Coronavirus: During Janata Curfew, Indians appreciate efforts of warriors shielding us from COVID-19

It was a day people of India came 'together' to observe Janata Curfew. People stayed in their houses after the appeal made by PM Narendra Modi earlier this week. Across cities and villages, people stayed put indoors as to slow down the spread of coronavirus that had infected more than 300 people at the start of the day.

But at 5 pm, everyone came to doors, windows and balconies of their houses to laud health workers and everyone who is at the forefront of combating the deadly virus. As PM Narendra Modi had appealed, people clapped, blew conches, rang small bells, even made sounds on steel plates to appreciate efforts taken by health workers to combat coronavirus. Remember, a cure or a vaccine against coronavirus has not yet been found and yet, doctors and health staff is tirelessly working against the disease.

Watch the video below to see how India erupted into a celebration of sorts after Janata Curfew:

