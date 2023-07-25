Allu Arjun's 'huge fan' Sakshi Dhoni says she has 'watched all his movies dubbed in Hindi'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sakshi Dhoni on Allu Arjun

Cricketer MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni have entered the film production with their banner, Dhoni Entertainment. Their maiden production is going to be the Tamil film, Let’s Get Married. Speaking at a promotional event in Hyderabad, Sakshi revealed that she is a big fan of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and has watched all his films which were dubbed in Hindi.

Sakshi opened up that when OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime weren't there, she watched Allu Arjun’s films on YouTube. When asked by a reporter if she watches Telugu films, Sakshi expressed, "You know I’ve seen all Allu Arjun movies. All of it. But, I don’t think that there was Netflix or Hotstar. It was all on YouTube, on Goldmine Productions. They used to put all the Telugu movies in Hindi. So growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies, and I’m a huge huge fan."

About Let’s Get Married

Dhoni Entertainment's Let’s Get Married stars Harish Kalyan and Ivana. Directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, the film also stars Nadiya, Yogi Babu and RJ Vijay. The poster of the film showed Harish holding an engagement ring box with mother Nadiya and love interest Ivana tied up to him with a ring. Sharing it, the actor wrote in the caption, "Pinching myself as namma Thala @msdhoni himself released the first look of #LGM. What more could a die hard fan ask for? Thank you sir. This ride only gets better from here."

What's next for Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun is busy shooting for the sequel of his blockbuster film Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the movie features the actor reprising his iconic role as Pushpa Raj along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. While fans are hoping that the film releases this year, it is reported that Pushpa is eyeing a 2024 release date.

Allu Arjun and filmmaker Trivikram are set to collaborate for their fourth feature film. The currently untitled project will be backed by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under production banners Geetha Arts and Harika & Hassine Creations. Geetha Arts made the announcement, which read, "The Dynamic duo is Back! Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Blockbuster director #Trivikram reunite for their 4th Film! More Details Soon! #AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @GeethaArts." He will also feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next big-budget film.

