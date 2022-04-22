Alia Bhatt has the sweetest response to Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara's 'welcome mami' post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMARASAHNII Alia's sweet reaction to Ranbir's niece Samara Sahni

Bollywood's popular pair. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, tied the knot on April 14. Ever since their wedding pictures have been flooding the internet and making netizens go aww. From Alia’s bridesmaids to the Kapoor and Bhatt families, everyone has been sharing their favorite memories about the two-day celebration. The Kapoors have also been welcoming Alia Bhatt to the family by sharing cute moments. A couple of days ago, Ranbir's niece Samara also took to Instagram to welcome her 'Alia mami' to the family and now the Highway actress has responded to her.

In the post Samara wrote, ‘’ Welcome to the family Alia mami (sic), I love you so much (sic)”

Alia reacted to the endearing post by the little one and commented, “Love you samuuuuuuu (with a bunch of red hearts)” Not just Alia, Neetu Kapoor also dropped a comment appreciating Samara's post. The 63-year-old wrote, “Awww this is the sweetest ( with red emojis and a smiley)

The family picture that grabbed many eyeballs was from the Mehendi night which featured Alia, Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Armaan Jain, and Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, among others.

The actors got married after dating each other for five years. According to the reports, the romance brewed between the couple on the sets of their upcoming film Bhrahmastra. The film directed by Ayan Mukherjee is a mythological science fiction, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. It will be released in five different languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam on 9th September.