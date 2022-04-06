Amid wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor shoots with mom Neetu Kapoor | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU54 Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shoot for an ad in Mumbai

Amid growing speculation about his wedding with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was snapped on set in Mumbai shooting with his mother Neetu Kapoor, who also shared a picture of them together on Instagram.

Neetu posted a work selfie with her son Ranbir on Wednesday. Both of them are smiling wide in the picture. They are seated on the sofa as preparation for the shoot is underway behind them. Neetu captioned the image, "Ad shoot with my “ jaane Jigar “ ( heartbeat) (sic)."

Riddhima Kapoor Shani, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, Saba Ali Khan and others reacted to this sweet picture of the mother and son.

Once again, Ranbir is making headlines for his marriage with Alia. The couple is said to be taking the next step in their relationship very soon, and April 14 is being reported as their date for the union. However, the news has not been confirmed yet by the couple or anyone from the family. In 2020, Ranbir had revealed that had COVID-19 pandemic not hit, he and Alia would have tied the knot.

Alia and Ranbir will also be coming together for their first film, titled Brahmastra: Part 1. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to release in September later this year. Ranbir plays the role of Shiva and Alia is Isha in it. Thie first looks from the action-adventure film have been revealed.

As per Variety, the project is set in contemporary India, where a secret society called the Brahmansh have guarded ‘Astras’ (divine weapons) created in ancient India for generations. The most powerful among these, the Brahmastra, is now waking up and it threatens to destroy the universe. The film recounts Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and discovers his destiny as the divine hero of the universe.

Separately, Ranbir next features in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He is also collaborating with Arjun Reddy fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the upcoming movie Animal. The shooting on this project will begin in the Summer of this year.

Alia is set to feature in her own production Darlings, which co-stars Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah. She is also working with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. She has also signed on for her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.