Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Venue to secret guest list & bachelor's party; 5 biggest scoops!

If reports are to be believed, very soon Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be announced, man and wife. The Bollywood couple 8is reportedly planning a close-knit affair! The much anticipated celebrity wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is reported to be held next week. While the couple hasn't made any announcements yet, nor they have issued a statement, rumours are rife that preparations are in full swing and the couple has already decided the venue, dates of their bachelor's party and guest list are also finalised.

From bachelor's party to secret guest list and venue, here are the five biggest scoops about Ranbir-Alia's wedding floating on the Internet:

Ranbir, Alia's wedding preponed because the actress' grandfather is unwell

The couple is said to be getting married as soon as the next week. The reason behind the mid-April wedding is reported to be the health of Alia's grandfather. Apparently, her maternal grandfather N Razdan is unwell and he wishes to see his granddaughter's wedding.

Ranbir-Alia wedding to be held at RK Studios

There have been several venues suggested over the years, the latest reports claim that the couple will tie the knot at the RK house in Chembur. While the family is yet to make a comment, it seems Ranbir and Alia will be inviting selected guests for their nuptials.

Alia plans to wed before her Hollywood debut

It was only recently announced that Alia will soon be making her Hollywood debut. Before the big projects, the actress plans to get married to Ranbir. The duo has a slate full of films and before their work schedule grips them, the couple wants to walk down the aisle. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra. Individually, Alia has Darlings, Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty, whereas Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's untitled film in the pipeline.

Ranalia's secret guest list

While details of the wedding have been kept under wraps, some names that are said to be included in the secret guest list of Ranbir-Alia's wedding are Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor's party

Ahead of the wedding, Ranbir is said to be planning an elaborate bachelor's party for his friends. Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Roy Kapur will be joining him for a splendid bash.