Alia Bhatt takes maternity fashion a notch higher with shimmery bronze gown, cradles her baby bump in new pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The actress hs been setting maternity fashion goals with her sartorial choices throughout her pregnancy journey. From her Darlings and Brahmastra film promotions to attending parties, Alia has stepped out in some of the most talked about looks of the year. Her sense of fashion has not just impressed the fans but also the fashion police. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared that she has received the Times100 Impact award. She also shared pictures from the same. Check out her post below:

In the pictures, Alia is the epitome of grace and sass. She looked every inch gorgeous in a shimmery bronze gown. She was all smiles as she posed with the award. In another picture, she was also seen cradling her baby bump. What added to her beauty was the pregnancy glow. The actress kept her makeup minimalist and completed the look with rings on her fingers.

Netizens reactions

In no time, her post was bombarded with epic reactions from her fans and friends. Karan Johar, Janvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Malaika Arora dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Her mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Congratulations golden girl so proud of you."

Meanwhile, Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year. The couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family at Vastu on April 14. Their wedding festivities were a close-knit affair with 50 guests from the Kapoor and Bhatt families and a few other close friends of Bollywood's power couple being invited for the big day. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding. After keeping it an absolute secret, Alia had shared the pictures from her D-day on her Instagram.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. She also has the Hollywood film Heart of Stone which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornon. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

