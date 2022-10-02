Adipurush teaser out: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's first looks leave fans intrigued | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Adipurush teaser out

Adipurush teaser out: Ever since its inception, Adipurush has garnered massive attention from the audience. It is touted to be one of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema. After a long wait, the teaser and the poster of the Om Raut directorial were unveiled on 2nd October on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This religious town in UP is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much more relevant for this event. The grand event was graced with the presence of the cast of the film including superstar Prabhas, Kriti Sanon along with the director Om Raut and the producer Bhushan Kumar.

Watch the teaser of the film below:

Adipurush, which is the modern-day retelling of Ramayana, features actor Prabhas as Lord Rama while Sunny will be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif will portray the role of Raavan.

Adipurush is a multilingual period saga, which is being touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”. It is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush is director Om Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It will be released in 3D and IMAX in multiple languages. It has been shot for over 100 days and then went in post-production earlier this year. Adipurush is one of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema.

Adipurush being the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D. It started production back in February, 2022. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

