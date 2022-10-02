Kajol is a proud mom as son Yug serves bhog at Durga Puja; watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol with son Yug at Durga Pandal

Bollywood actress Kajol celebrated Ashtami eve of Durga Puja with her family and friends at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga puja pandal. The actress on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a video clip with her son Yug in which she can be seen helping him serve bhog at the Durga pandal. The video is going viral on social media platforms. Sharing the video, she wrote, "So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all.. the tradition continues…#durgapuja #proudmom #blessingsrecieved." In the video, Kajol is seen dressed in a traditional pink saree and twinning with Yug in a pink kurta.

Watch the video below:

Netizens showered their love on the actress and her son. Her sister Tanishaa Mukerji commented red heart emojis. Actress Divya Dutta wrote, "So lovely. I Wana come too!!" A fan wrote, "Such nice traditions." "Kajol is the best mother," wrote another.

Tanisha Mukerji also shared a glimpse of her Durga Puja celebrations on Instagram. She wrote, "Septami Is always so special ! The first anjali we all give together ! @kajol and eating the yummy bhog."

Kajol's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is all set to foray into the world of web series with the yet-to-be-released project ‘The Good Wife’ for a leading OTT platform. She will be seen essaying a role of a lawyer. She will also be seen in Salaam Venky. Revathi will be directing the film.

