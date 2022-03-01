Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone posing with Rekha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets Twitter excited

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUDEEPDOP Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 25, Friday.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanja Leela Bhansali's directorial has been successful in creating a buzz everywhere. Recently, the makers hosted a screening of the film which was attended by the who's who of the B-town including veteran superstar Rekha and Deepika Padukone. Several videos and pictures from the event have surfaced on the internet but what caught everyone's attention was one of the snaps featuring Deepika, Alia and Rekha posing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Netizens couldn't keep calm and called it a masterpiece. The cinematographer of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sudeep Chatterjee took to Twitter and shared an unseen photo from the screening of the film. Sharing it, he wrote, "Happiness."

Indeed, the picture is a 'masterpiece' in itself with three stunning women posing with the legendary filmmaker. Alia, Rekha and Deepika look alluring in white attires. In the picture, they all are seen smiling ear to ear. Several fans took to the comments section and bombarded the picture with their love-filled reactions. "Overload of talent", wrote one of the users.

Fans couldn't stop praising Alia. One of them wrote, "Alia Bhatt deserves a National award for this one! This comes from someone who thought she was not seeming convincing in the trailer. Sanjay Leela Bhansali can never go wrong!" Another said, "no tickets for #GangubaiKathiwadi other than front rows. This on a Monday night."

Gangubai Kathiawadi which was released on February 25, Friday opened with a good response at the Indian box office and collected Rs 10.50 crores on the first day. The movie revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It also stars superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

