Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 4: Alia Bhatt starrer inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is inching closer towards the Rs 50 crore collections mark at the box office after releasing on February 25. Many in the trade have dubbed the film's performance at the box office as impressive since it has managed to bring in the numbers despite 50 percent occupancy cap in Maharashtra, a key state for Hindi films.

On Monday, it is estimated that the movie did a business of Rs 8 crore, bringing its collections in four days to an impressive Rs 48 crore. A drop was expected considering the weekday, but Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed a good hold on Monday. Based on the current trend,Gangubai Kathiawadi can now target a week around Rs 65 crore, as per a report in Box Office India.

Meanwhile, after Jhund and The Batman release on March 4, it will be interesting to see if viewers still go and see Gnagubai Kathiawadi. Both of the upcoming films are highly anticipated among the fans.

Gangubai kathiawadi is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa.

Earlier, there was opposition from the family of the real Gangubai over the film portraying her as a 'prostitute'. Gangubai's granddaughter had alleged that they have been defamed and no consent was sought from the makes regarding the film.

Ahead of its release, the makers also faced legal hurdles. As many as three petitions were filed in court that objected to the use of the area's (Kamathipura) name in the movie claiming it shows the place in a bad light which may besmirch and defame the residents there. A Congress MLA also claimed to have received several letters from residents of Kamathipura seeking for their area's name to be not used in the movie. However, the Bombay High Court dismissed all the pleas against the film and cleared it to release in cinema halls as per the scheduled date.