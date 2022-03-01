Robert Pattinson's The Batman first reviews are out, critics call it better than Nolan's Dark Knight

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Robert Pattinson in a still from The Batman movie

Highlights Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy has been hailed for being deeply rooted in reality

Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves' take on The Batman is earning unanimous praise

The background score from Michael Giacchino is being hailed as one of the film's best aspects

Ever since Robert Pattinson was cast in the role of the Batman for the Matt Reeves directorial, fans have been waiting eagerly for the movie on the Caped Crusader to release. Several trailers have already stoked fan frenzy around The Batman, which is set for worldwide theatrical debut on March 4. Meanwhile, the cast and crew have been travelling internationally with their new movie and a lucky few have got the chance to watch it beforehand at the premiere events.

The film critics who have had the chance to see The Batman are singing high praises of it. Most of the reviews are positive and Pattinson's take on Batman is also being welcomed with open arms. The actor is taking over the role from Ben Affleck. As it has been revealed earlier, the new movie will be different in approach and style from the previous Batman films and will see Gotham city's Dark Knight in a detective-like light. For many fans, who have not been in sync with the comic books, The Batman will surely have a new taste. Michael Giacchino's score for The Batman is also being hailed as one of the film's best aspects.

Meanwhile, in some of the reviews from the international viewers, it is clear that the new Batman film has managed to strike the right chord. Some even called The Batman better than Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, which has been a benchmark for comic book movies as it is rooted in realism.

Here are some of the reviews of The Batman.

The Batman also brings in a new villain, The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Not much has been revealed about this character and the mystery surrounding it is adding to the hype of The Batman. Colin Farrell stars as the crime lord Penguin and will be seen in the film for a limited time only. Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman and Andy Serkis is Batman's loyal aide and butler Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman will be released in India in multiple languages. Matt Reeves had earlier said that he wanted to keep his film separate from the DCEU and did not want to bring in other characters like Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman among others. Reeves also revealed, “It’s funny, I started writing the movie for Rob (Pattinson) having no idea if he would want to do it.”