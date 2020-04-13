Ali Fazal opens up on April wedding with Richa Chadha being postponed

Image Source : TWITTER Ali Fazal on wedding with Richa Chadha being postponed: Being responsible by following the rules

Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been hogging the media limelight with reports of their wedding. Richa and Ali recently postponed their wedding amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Though there is still time for their wedding ceremony to take place, Richa and Ali have not been able to meet each other as they are self-quarantined in their respective homes. The actors, however, are interacting with each other on video calls instead.

During an interaction with HT Cafe, Ali was asked about his wedding with Rich Chadha. To which he stated, "Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect."

Speaking about missing his ladylove Richa, Ali Fazal told that he is happy being responsible by following the lockdown and social distancing rules.

Richa Chadha recently shared a video of herself video-chatting with Ali on Instagram. In the clip, we hear Richa saying, "Long time...It feels like I haven’t seen you in forever," to which Ali replies, "I know, me too."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal postponed their wedding from April end to the latter half of 2020.

The official statement read, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage