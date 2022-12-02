Akshay Kumar fascinated by women cadets training at National Defence Academy, shares viral photo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR Women cadets training at National Defence Academy

Akshay Kumar took to social media on Friday to express his excitement about a photo featuring the first-ever all-women batch training at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Pune. Akshay said that he was 'fascinated' by them and took time out to share his good wishes. The image has been trading on social media and with Akshay sharing it on the micro-blogging site, user engagement with it is rising. Those who follow Akshay on Twitter also hailed the all-women batch at NDA and wished them luck.

Akshay Kumar on viral photo of all-women batch at NDA

Last year was the first time ever in India that women were allowed to take the NDA exam. After the final round, the first batch of 19 women cadets joined the training academy in Khadakwasla, Pune. The viral photo showed them in one frame. All the cadets were dressed in their uniform as they posed alongside the academy seniors. Captioning the image, Akshay wrote, "This pic is fascinating! The first ever batch of women cadets undergoing training at the National Defence Academy Khadakwasla. More power to you, girls! God bless (sic)."

Netizens react to viral image of all-women batch at NDA

Like Akshay Kumar, social media users also showered praise on the women cadets who were seen posing in the photo. One netizen wrote, "Jai hind (sic)." Another commented, "Proud moment (sic)."

It needs to be recalled that The Supreme Court, in an order in August 2021, paved the way for the entry of women into the prestigious military training academy. 77 lakh applications from women candidates were received for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA).

In November 2021, 1.77 lakh women appeared for the NDA exam. The final list of selected candidates for this exam was published on 14 June, 2022. Out of the 19 women selected, ten will join the army, six the air force, and three will be in the navy, reports say.

