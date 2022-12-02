Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca: What is the significance of this Islamic pilgrimage

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Significance of the Islamic pilgrimage- Umrah

Soon after pictures of Shah Rukh Khan performing Umrah in Mecca went viral, his fans have been curious about what is Umrah and what is its significance. For those for don't know, Umrah is the name given to the shorter version of the annual Hajj gathering in Mecca. It is an Arabic word meaning 'visiting a populated place.' It is a form of spiritual worship that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) considered to be the most soul-stirring. During this, Muslims seek forgiveness and pray for their needs.

Throughout the year, millions of pilgrims make the arduous spiritual trek to Mecca to do Umrah. The blessings and advantages of Umrah are received by those who execute this spiritual ritual with devout intent. Muslims ask Allah, the Almighty, in their prayers for blessings and repentance for their sins.

There are 5 major significant reasons for Umrah:

Have the almighty Allah as the host

The privilege of being the guest of Allah, the merciful himself is considered the most exciting reward of Umrah. The peculiar peace that overtakes pilgrims as soon as they enter Makkah is a topic of conversation frequently. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said in Hadith No. 2626: "The guests of Allah are three: The Ghazi (i.e., the warrior who engages in Jihad), the Hajj (i.e., the pilgrim who performs Hajj), and the Mu'tamir (i.e., the pilgrim conducting Umrah)."

Seek forgiveness for all sins

The ability to ask for forgiveness for grievous offenses is the most precious aspect of Umrah. One can cleanse their spirit in this place. Hadith No. 2630 explains, "From one Umrah to another is expiation for what comes in between, and ‘Hajj Al-Mabrur’ brings no reward less than Paradise."

Eradication of poverty

It is believed that Allah rewards the pilgrims with wealth as restitution for the money they spent on this spiritual pilgrimage known as Umrah. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remarked, "Perform Hajj and Umrah consecutively; for they eliminate poverty and sin like bellows remove impurity from iron," according to Ibn Abbas.

Equivalent to performing Jihad

One of the most self-sacrificing and honorable deeds one may do in Islam is jihad. "Whoever leaves his home purely for the sake of Hajj or Umrah and he dies, nothing will be delivered to him, and he will have no responsibility on the Day of Judgment, and it will be stated to him, come into Jannah," the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, according to Hazrat Aisha, his wife.

Strengthen the Devotion

It is said that performing Umrah reinstalls the faith in Allah. Prophet Muhammad said, "The performers of Hajj and Umrah are deputations of Allah Almighty. If they call Him, He answers them and if they seek His forgiveness, He forgives them," according to hadith.

